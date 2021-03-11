The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has rolled out “Wanted Wednesday,” posting on Facebook information on certain arrest warrants and photographs of the people being sought.
“This allows the legal system to move forward,” said office spokesman Mike Swafford. The idea is to highlight warrants for the more serious charges, especially if there are victims involved, not embarrass anyone, he said.
“We have over 100,000 warrants,” that include active, or recent, warrants and outstanding warrants, according to Swafford. He said the office receives warrants every day from circuit and district courts that range from simple traffic violations to major felonies.
“We launched Warrant Wednesday with the hope of executing additional warrants so the justice system can move forward,” Swafford said. “To do this we had two primary goals: encourage individuals to turn themselves in and receive tips from the community on locating the individuals.”
In the first week of the effort, on March 3, “both goals were met," Swafford said. “We highlighted 15 wanted individuals on (that) Wednesday with two turning themselves in and five being located and arrested.”
The office received 52 tips from the public through its TipLink and social media platforms, Swafford said.
“We communicate with the public every day and made the decision to encourage individuals with warrants to turn themselves in and to ask for (the public’s) help in locating wanted individuals so that the legal process can move forward and allow victims to see justice,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett. “While we need additional deputies, our social media presence and the help of our citizens can help support our efforts until we can increase the number of deputies we have.”
According to Swafford, the office has a large social media presence with a reach of 100,000 to 250,000 weekly.
“The main criteria we used to highlight someone was the type of charge and number of warrants,” Swafford said. “We had three with warrants related to chemical endangerment of a child, one domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, two registered sex offenders (for failure to register with law enforcement as required), one identity theft, two trafficking–meth and several with bond/probation revocation.
“Additionally we had individuals with a total of nine, 13 and 26 warrants.”
He said there were a few people that the Sheriff’s Office had repeatedly tried to locate but who fled.
The office already has a "Most Wanted" section on its website with 175 people listed.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, it will not contact anyone by phone or ask for funds to satisfy a warrant, which is a common phone scam.
