Morgan County System of Services has been awarded a $33,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell notified Morgan County SOS and Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen of the grant reward in an email Wednesday.
SOS is a community-based resource provider for the Morgan County Juvenile Court that attempts to keep juveniles from going deeper into the juvenile justice system.
However, some juveniles do commit serious crimes for which they are ordered to out-of-home placement.
The program plans to use the funding for a Juvenile Reentry Transitional Program “to bridge the gap between the juvenile's discharge from an out-of-home placement and return to the community,” the grant application says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.