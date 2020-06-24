Morgan County had its third highest number of new COVID-19 cases and the state had its second highest daily count in data released this morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Morgan County had 43 new cases, bringing its cumulative total to 818. In the last 14 days, 341 Morgan County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. An average of more than 20 per day have tested positive over the last seven days. ADPH data released today reports two Morgan County residents have died of COVID-19, but an ADPH official on Tuesday said two more died recently.
Alabama added 954 COVID-19 cases in the data released today, second only to June 14 when ADPH reported 1,014 new cases. ADPH reported 25 new deaths statewide, bringing the total since reporting began to 879.
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in today's data for Limestone County, bringing its total number of cases to 294. Lawrence County had four new cases, bringing its total to 81. Neither county has any reported COVID-19 deaths.
Montgomery County has the most confirmed cases in the state, followed by Jefferson and Mobile counties.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo today announced that travelers from Alabama and eight other states where COVID-19 cases are spiking are subject to a 14-day quarantine when visiting New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Dr. Molly Fleece, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at UAB, today said increased summer travel and "COVID fatigue" are contributing to the spike in Alabama cases.
"We are seeing potentially more people in crowded situations, whether in restaurants or bars or beaches, and more people are traveling. I think as individuals are engaging in more activities where they're in crowded situations, we would expect to see more cases there to follow," Fleece said.
She said Alabama residents have the ability to reduce viral transmission.
"First and foremost, wearing a mask. Remember we are not wearing a mask solely to protect ourselves. More importantly we are wearing a mask to protect those around us," Fleece said. "Even if we are around people who are young and appear healthy, it's important to keep in mind who they may be around. They may have older parents or immunocompromised friends or family."
She said early in the pandemic experts were not strongly recommending masks, in part because they did not understand the extent to which asymptomatic and presymptomatic carriers of the new coronavirus could spread it to others.
"Now, knowing what we know about asymptomatic and presymptomatic transmission, let alone with patients who have symptoms, we now know ... that masks work and that masks help to reduce the transmission from someone who has the virus in their respiratory secretions to someone who doesn't," she said. "...What we know from studies looking at hospital exposures, what we know from looking at transmission in communities: Masks work."
She also stressed the importance of frequent washing of hands and use of hand sanitizer; avoiding crowded situations, especially indoors; and social distancing.
Fleece said there is increasing evidence that even those who recover from COVID-19 may experience long-term damage to their lungs, immune system and heart.
She said experts had hoped that warm temperatures would suppress the virus, but as evidenced by recently increasing cases in the Southeast and other warm climates, that is not the case.
