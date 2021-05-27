Fifty students in Morgan County received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for community service, the Volunteer Center of Morgan County announced.
Gold Award recipients were Maysen Reeves of Decatur High, Halle Bone of Hartselle High, and David Hudry, Emilia Suggs, Florence Bowman, Lizzie Latham, Lucy Anderson, Sasha Suggs and Willis Orr, all of Decatur Heritage.
The Silver Award went to Mallie Martin and Towns McClendon, both of Decatur High, Camille Woodruff of Austin High, and Ashlyn Jones and Kinley Terry of Decatur Heritage.
Bronze Award went to Samantha Weinman of Eastwood Elementary, Vega Zaman and Reynold Ratliff, both of Decatur Middle, Addison Milligan, Anna Claire Stacy, Anna Harbin, Dolly Lively, Emily Grace Lyons, Emily Gregory, Holly Moebes, Mary Peyton Propst, Mary Reese Murphree, Natalie Hurst, Sophie Thorn, Celia Gilchrist and Vivi Blakely, all of Decatur High, Marley Jackson, Ziya Green, Aminata Conte and Madison Rodgers, all of Austin Middle, Alexus Jordan, Isabelle Priest, Makoura Conte, Quiyah Harris, Meagan Green and Heavon Sims, all of Austin Junior High, Natia Johnson and Catherine Heim, both of Austin High, Rory Peebles of Hartselle Middle, Chloe Peebles of Hartselle High, Briley Burgess of Priceville Middle, Faith Burgess and Katie Chittam, both of Priceville High, Amelia Lopez of Falkville High, and Juliana Hudry and Lucy Orr, both of Decatur Heritage.
The Volunteer Center also awarded the Kaleb Estes Memorial Scholarship, given to a high school senior active in volunteering, to Anna Laura Swinea of Austin High.
