The COVID-19 death toll in Morgan County hit 100 after increasing by 10 today, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Morgan County's first reported COVID-19 death was May 11. Forty-two new deaths have been reported over the last 30 days. Decatur Morgan Hospital this morning had 84 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 patients. Ten were in intensive care, including seven on ventilators.
ADPH also today reported the COVID-19 related death of one resident of Limestone County, bringing its cumulative total to 59, and one Lawrence County resident, bringing that county's total to 44.
Well over half of those receiving tests for the virus in each of the three counties are testing positive for the coronavirus. Over the last two weeks, 58.5% of Morgan County residents tested had COVID-19, 60.3% of tested Lawrence County residents were infected and 60% of tested Limestone County residents had the virus.
ADPH reported 87 new cases among Morgan County residents today. Over the last week, the county has averaged 103 new cases per day. Limestone County had 108 new cases, pulling its seven-day average to 75. Lawrence County had 32 new cases, and has averaged 25 new cases per day over the last week.
