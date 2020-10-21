The first floor of the Morgan County Courthouse will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to allow voters to request and submit absentee ballots in-person for the Nov. 3 election, Circuit Clerk Chris Priest said.
The courthouse is normally closed on Saturdays, but Priest said it is opening for four hours this week because of high demand for absentee voting.
The county broke its record for most absentee ballots submitted when the total reached about 2,300 this week, Priest said. Morgan County's previous high total came in the 2012 general election when just over 2,000 ballots were returned.
He said county commissioners arranged to open the courthouse for the Saturday voting, and Sheriff Ron Puckett agreed to provide security.
Morgan voters also can submit absentee ballot applications and completed ballots at the Morgan Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29. The last day to return a ballot in-person or to have it postmarked is Nov. 2. Mailed ballots must be submitted soon enough to be received by noon on Nov. 3.
A photo ID is needed to obtain a ballot in-person, and a copy of the ID must be included with an application submitted by mail.
Priest said there are three ways to return ballots: in-person at the courthouse, by the U.S. Postal Service or through a third-party carrier such as FedEx, DHL or UPS.
He said the U.S. Postal Service and third-party carriers are the only non-voters allowed to return ballots to the absentee voting office. An individual can’t return a friend’s ballot, for example.
