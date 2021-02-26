Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said he will seek the death penalty for two men indicted this week in the deaths of seven people at a known drug house in Valhermoso Springs on June 4.
In a news release Friday afternoon, Anderson announced that a Morgan County grand jury indicted Frederic Allen Rogers, 23, of Woodville, and John Michael Legg, 20, of Hartselle on six counts of capital murder. The defendants have been in the Morgan County Jail with no bail since their arrests in Marion County, Oregon, on June 21.
At a preliminary hearing on Aug. 15, FBI investigator Chris Hendon testified that Rogers gave a written statement that said he fatally shot James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur, Jeramy Roberts, 31, of Athens, Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur, and William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville, Legg was responsible for the shooting deaths of homeowner Tammy England Muzzey, 45, Emily Payne, 21 and Dakota Green, 17, all of Valhermoso Springs, according to testimony. The crime took place at 522 Talucah Road, where all three females lived, according to the investigation. A small dog was also fatally shot at the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.