The Morgan County Democratic Party will honor U.S. Sen. Doug Jones and local resident George Hearring with awards at the biannual Albert P. Brewer Banquet on Oct. 5.
The event begins with a reception at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 at Burningtree Country Club.
Tickets remain available. Contact Marsha McLemore at 256-353-3584 or B.J. Gray at 256-230-7032 for more information.
Jones will receive the Albert P. Brewer Public Service Award. The award is named in honor of the former Alabama governor and Decatur High alumnus.
Hearring will receive the Newton B. Powell Award for his work on behalf of children, veterans and disadvantaged residents in Morgan County. Powell was a longtime Morgan County Circuit Court judge.
Austin High graduate Jo Lynn Burks, a Broadway star and former Miss University of Alabama, will provide entertainment during the event.
