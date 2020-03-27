Morgan County deputies this morning ended the pursuit of a suspect reported to be wanted for murder after he led authorities through multiple counties while riding a motorcycle, Morgan Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said.
Morgan County deputies had taken over the pursuit of the individual when he entered the county this morning, and they detained him at Cutoff Road on Alabama 36, Swafford said.
The pursuit began in Blount County, crossed into Cullman County and continued through Hulaco, and up Alabama 67 before heading west onto Alabama 36, he said.
Other agencies involved were Blount and Cullman county sheriff’s offices, Blountsville police and Alabama troopers, Swafford said.
