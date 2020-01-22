Morgan County Deputy Cpl. Randy Fagan said the new body armor on its way to the Sheriff’s Office will improve his ability to do his job.
The County Commission will be reaching out for bids to purchase 40 bullet-proof vests to replace the vests that sheriff’s department employees now wear. Commissioners approved a resolution of $40,000 for the protective vests.
“It will be a welcome change to what we now have,” Fagan said. “A lot of the weight (from equipment) on our waist and hips will be distributed on our shoulders and across our back.”
He said in a foot pursuit, the new vests will quickly pay for themselves.
“Maneuverability becomes paramount in a situation like that,” he said. “Having the weight load distributed across your chest and back as opposed to on your hips will help a lot more.”
Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said the vests being replaced are still usable, but their guarantees are approaching expiration.
“They still work. They can still stop a bullet,” Swafford said. “The guarantee that comes with them expires. The material (Kevlar) starts to break down. If deputies have to worry about their vests, they can’t do their job. When they walk up on that porch, they don’t know what’s on the other side of that door. They can’t be worrying about their equipment.”
He added liability insurance won’t cover vests that have expired.
Swafford said it will likely be the spring before the public sees the deputies wearing the new vests.
“Appearance wise, the public will see a big difference,” he said. “We’ve got one out there now as a test model. After we receive the winning bid, it’ll take a couple more months to get them in and on our deputies. I suspect by late March or April, they’ll be on the streets. … They’ll wear the vest over their shirts. We’ll probably have some Velcro or embroidered badges.”
Presently, the deputies wear the protective vests under their uniform shirts.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said the money comes a law enforcement fund that is separate from the county's general fund.
He said some of the money comes from fees from traffic violations.
“We want our law enforcement personnel to be safe doing their jobs,” Long said. “In that field of work, you can never be too safe.”
Adding to the safety of the deputies and others, the Sheriff’s Office recently received a $2,800 donation from an anonymous Morgan County business to purchase tactical tourniquets for each patrol officer, according to Swafford.
He said they are designed for stopping or slowing blood loss from large wounds or arteries. “This simple device also can be applied one-handed and weighs a mere 2.9 ounces,” he said in a statement.
Sheriff Ron Puckett, who completed his first year in office this month, said maximizing safety is important.
“Our deputies’ safety is paramount,” Puckett said. “I am grateful our County Commission shares this view.”
The jailers have “stab vests” available, and those vests are not in need of replacement, Swafford said.
