The Morgan County Commission voted last week to lower the speed limit on a 1-mile stretch of Conway Road, on the western edge of the county, from 45 to 35 mph as a safety measure.
District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark said he asked the county engineer’s office to consider lowering the speed after “I had several citizens call and complain the past few months and last year.”
Conway goes west off Old Moulton Road for 1 mile to the Lawrence County line, where it becomes Lawrence County 88.
“Some Lawrence County drivers are using the road as a cut-through to Old Moulton Road,” Clark said. “We’re having more accidents, and there have been complaints. It’s a residential area. We’ll put up some advisory signs, too.”
About a half-mile onto Conway, the road curves sharply to the left, Clark said. The road narrows and has crumbling shoulders, too.
“Forty-five mph is a little too fast for some portions of that road,” he said. “We’ve had people run off the road in those curves.”
Morgan County Engineer Greg Bodley said his office did a traffic count study on Conway the week of Jan. 10 and saw an average of 400 vehicles a day on the road. His department suggested the speed be reduced from 45 mph to 35.
“There are some hills, sharp curves on that stretch,” Bodley said. “We did a speed study. Anytime you adjust the speed limit on a road, there are requirements you have to follow to determine the speed for that section of roadway. We felt like 35 was the appropriate speed limit according to engineering judgment based on methods of collected traffic data.”
Clark and Bodley said improvements to the road including widening could be a consideration in the future.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said Lawrence County 88 is a chip-seal road and more narrow than Conway.
“We keep it patched, but we haven’t had any citizens calling with complaints about the road,” he said. “If no signs are posted, it is 45 mph.”
Officials from both counties feel the traffic has increased on that 5-mile stretch from Old Moulton Road to Alabama 24 in the Midway community because of GPS routing.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no speed limit signs were posted on Conway.
“Speed limit signs don’t slow traffic,” Bodley said. “The only thing that is effective is police or cars with blue lights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.