Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Brandy Davis is implementing an intern program to help college students receive practical experience in the disaster preparedness field.
Davis said the University of North Alabama, Athens State University and Jacksonville State University have course work in emergency management and public administration and those students could benefit.
The intern will receive college credit but no salary for the 120-hour internship.
“It’ll be about three to four weeks long. The intern will be able to see how our office works and learn about resource identification,” Davis said. “And they may see gaps here. An outside eye is never a bad thing.”
The program will be modeled after one at the Baldwin County EMA office, she said.
The Morgan County Commission this week approved the position on a 4-0 vote.
Ray Long, county commission chairman, said not only will the intern provide extra help in the office, the intern will get firsthand experience and a strong bullet on a resume.
“It also lets them know if this is the field they really want to be in,” he said. “Being in the classroom and reading about it is one thing, but getting out and really doing it, you can’t beat that experience.”
He said it will be the first intern the county EMA office has had in at least 11 years. “We’ll analyze it and could do it on a regular basis,” Long said.
Davis said she wants to have an intern in place in early to mid June. On June 23, the office will participate in a Federal Emergency Management Agency-graded exercise.
She said interested college students should call the EMA office at 256-351-4620 or email mccema@morgancounty-al.gov.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a contract with Flock Group Inc. on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office for camera and footage database at a cost of $10,000 payable from the sheriff’s discretionary fund.
• Agreed to join in a grant application with Lawrence and Franklin counties for a $1.5 million anti-methamphetamine program for the sheriff’s offices.
• Approved paying Lamar Advertising $2,500 to resolve a dispute concerning a billboard that existed on a parcel of property near Old Moulton Road Southwest and Modaus Road.
• Reappointed Ferrell Vest to the Decatur-Morgan County Port Authority Board for a five-year term expiring May 10, 2026.
