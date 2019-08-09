TRINITY — If space were available, West Morgan Elementary could have enrolled 18 additional pre-kindergarten students Thursday morning, school leaders said.
But there’s no room for any additional students, and this is becoming a familiar first-day-of-school refrain at the elementary school constructed in 2004.
“We’ll make it work,” Principal Becky Burt said as she directed traffic that was looped around the school and backed up on old Alabama 24.
Morgan County students returned Thursday for the start of the 2019-20 academic year and enrollment districtwide was 7,514, which is 61 more students than last year, Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said.
“We’re expecting more students to enroll in the next five days as we typically do,” he said, adding that he is aware of the situation at West Morgan Elementary and plans to recommend to the school board that six additional classrooms be constructed at the school.
The school was at capacity when it opened, and in 2014, the board did a $930,000 classroom expansion that increased capacity to a little more than 550.
Including pre-K, Burt said, 556 students pre-registered, including 12 the day before classes opened this year, and a line of parents and students were waiting to register Thursday morning.
Hopkins said three factors, including residential growth in the area, are contributing to enrollment increase at the elementary school. He did not have specific numbers, but said another factor was the number of students coming from Lawrence County.
“West Morgan Elementary is right there at the county line,” Hopkins said.
A third factor is the birth rate for parents in the Trinity area. “We have a lot of young families in the area with children,” the superintendent said.
Facility studies the district commissioned in 2013 and 2017 looked at enrollment trends and births in Morgan County, both predicting growth would come to the West Morgan area.
School board member Billy Rhodes, who represents the West Morgan area, said enrollment at all West Morgan schools has been rising for two decades and he expects the trend to continue.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Trinity’s population has increased from 2,095 in 2010 to an estimated 2,439 in 2018.
Trinity Mayor Vaughn Goodwin said the area hasn’t seen one-time massive growth, but growth has been steady because of the sales of existing homes to families with school-age children and due to new home construction in the Stone Village Subdivision near the elementary school.
Realtor Shawn Garth of MarMac Real Estate said home sales in the Trinity area “are great” and as soon as one comes on the market it “gets snatched up” because of the area’s proximity to Decatur.
“Trinity allows them to have the space they want without being in the city in a subdivision,” she said.
Garth said higher-end homes, those in the mid-$300,000 range, stay on the market a little longer, but they, too, are selling.
“The sad part is we don’t have enough homes in the Trinity area,” she said.
Brooke Hand Long, a teacher starting her second year at West Morgan Elementary, moved to Trinity in October.
“We got lucky,” she said, because her family was able to purchase a home from friends she knew before the home went on the market. “As soon as homes go up for sale, they are sold. It’s very hard to find a home in Trinity.”
The need for space at the elementary school is not the only issue facing West Morgan. The middle and high schools, which are housed on the same campus, are challenged for space.
This is why Hopkins said “sometime very soon” he will look at constructing a new high school on a 50-acre tract the school district purchased between the existing high school and old Alabama 24.
In 2017, McKee and Associates designed a master plan for the site that included construction projects in phases. The first phase was an athletic facility for female and male students that cost $6.8 million and included a 1,202-seat gymnasium and weight room shared by all the athletic programs at West Morgan.
The gym opened for the 2018-19 basketball season.
The master plan also included a second phase with an auxiliary gymnasium and new high school with a media center, cafeteria, band room, vocational shop, home economics area, and classrooms.
The estimated cost of the second phase was between $18 million and $20 million.
“We’re looking at our financial situation to determine how much we can borrow,” Hopkins said.
