Getting a gun permit in Morgan County will become less time-consuming but more expensive in early 2020 when an online vendor begins handling the application process.
The County Commission on Tuesday approved California-based Permitium to provide a system that will allow the public to fill in applications on their home computers or smart phones. A gun permit is $20 annually, and an additional fee of about $3 will be charged for the convenience, Sheriff Ron Puckett said.
“For those in the social media world, they can do the application online. They can pay online,” Puckett said. “The applicants will still need to come in to pick up the actual card.”
Morgan County issues about 8,300 permits annually. The estimated $166,000 in revenue goes into the sheriff’s contingency fund, which can be spent on law enforcement expenses without approval of the County Commission.
Puckett said the average wait to pick up paperwork in the lobby at the Sheriff’s Office is about 10 minutes. “But filling out the application takes longer, and this can now be done at home,” he said. “Every time you get a pistol permit, you have to fill out an application. But renewals and photos are still being discussed. I wish we could do the entire process online. Maybe we’ll be headed that way one day. We will still be conducting background checks, and we will need current photographs, too.”
Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the department also is looking at expanding hours to allow gun permits to be purchased. “We are looking at maybe opening later at night and on Saturdays,” he said. “We close at 4:30 and most people are still working and aren’t able to get to the office in time.”
Ray Long, County Commission chairman, said Permitium, a permit and vital records storage services company, won't charge the commission or Sheriff’s Office anything. According to Permitium’s website, the company makes its money on the applicants’ fees.
Online, Permitium captures applicants’ data, automatically collects applicable fees, ensures secure compliance with statute, manages appointments and delivers documents, its website said.
Puckett said he is trying to run an efficient department and the online process will help. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office implemented the Permitium system last month.
“It’s been very popular since we started using it,” said Limestone County spokesman Stephen Young. “The fee is $3 plus 2% if you use a credit or debit card.” He said budget-minded permit buyers don’t have to pay a convenience fee if they visit the Limestone Sheriff’s Office and pay with cash or check.
Young said Limestone County issues between 6,000 and 7,000 permits annually.
On another Morgan Sheriff's Office issue, the number of employees leaving the department is dwindling partly because pay is increasing, said Long and Puckett. Five people left during October, county records show. “This time last year we would have had 15 deletions,” Long said. “We’re paying more and now able to hire better quality people. We’ll continue to see better people coming to work here. Full-body search machines are going to make it better for the jailers."
A full-body scanner the county has approved purchasing will let jailers avoid unpleasant body-cavity searches.
“This is the first time in my time with the commission (nine years) that the sheriff has a full staff at the jail and on the road,” Long added. “Hopefully, the pay adjustments and commission and sheriff working together will help retain workers.”
On Oct. 1, starting Morgan jailers’ pay increased from $11.65 an hour to $13.09.
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a $100 Christmas bonus for the county’s full-time employees and $50 for part-time employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.