The attorney for a Decatur man indicted on kidnapping and rape charges said he has requested a mental evaluation of his client.
Timothy Theodis Price, 44, 424 Memorial Drive S.W., is facing felony charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, domestic violence-strangulation, and destruction of state property as an inmate.
“I haven’t been able to meet with Mr. Price yet,” Decatur attorney Griff Belser said Thursday afternoon. Belser was appointed Price’s attorney after attorney Robert Norman withdrew from the case Nov. 14. “Our plan going forward is the mental evaluation and we most likely will enter a not guilty plea by reason of mental disease or defect.”
According to court documents, Price’s alleged victim is a woman he was dating.
Detective Jarrod Birchfield said in an affidavit the incident took place Aug. 6 at 3 a.m. Price was arrested Sept. 3.
Price and the woman were arguing, according to Birchfield, and she attempted to leave the residence.
"Price pulled her back into the residence and threw her down on the kitchen floor," Birchfield wrote.
Birchfield said Price got on top of the woman, placed his knees on her arms and began using his hands to squeeze her throat, releasing it as she thought she was about to lose consciousness.
Price then dragged her into the bedroom and barricaded it, forcibly removed her clothing and raped her, Birchfield said.
Rape is a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Price also faces charges for allegedly damaging a security window at the Morgan County Jail with a lunch tray Aug. 20, causing $991 in damage.
Price is being held without bond on a parole violation relating to a 2002 conviction for cocaine possession. He received a 20-year sentence as a habitual offender and was granted parole in December 2016.
Other indictments handed down by a Morgan County grand jury last week were:
• Ashley Dale Adams, 36, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.
• Bradford Kenneth Ailes, 72, Decatur; first-degree assault.
• Tara Desiree Anders, 29, Falkville; drug-endangered child act.
• Billy Anderson, 30, Harvest; first-degree escape.
• Jessica Ann Baker, 32, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• James Robert Ballenger, 52, Hartselle; first-degree possession forged instrument.
• Jessie Lee Ballenger Jr., 28, Cullman; third-degree burglary.
• Joshua Dale Ballenger, 28, Decatur; third-degree burglary.
• Casey Lynn Banks, 27, Trinity; drug-endangered child act.
• Jeremy Lewis Basden, 30, Toney; third-degree receiving stolen property.
• Michael David Bean, 24, Trinity; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Debra Marie Beldock, 34, Madison; second-degree promoting contraband.
• William Eugene Bendall, 34, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Bridget Bishop, 44, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Joseph Lee Blaxton, 36, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Adam Joseph Bogue, 38, possession of controlled substance.
• Brandon Oliver Bone, 38, Hillsboro; third-degree theft.
• Jimmy Lee Borden, 34, Trinity; third-degree theft, possession of controlled substance.
• Don Shelton Brown II, 47, Somerville; possession of controlled substance.
• Joseph Brandon Brown, 37, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault.
• Michael Shane Brown, 44, Moulton; possession of controlled substance.
• Darren Ray Busbey, 54, Danville; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• James David Butler, 34, Decatur; three counts breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
• Christopher Trey Butts, 24, Decatur; four counts breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft.
• Jessie Lee Carnes, 38, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Joseph David Cashio Jr., 30, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Spencer Marquise Cater, 37, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Alexandria Nicole Caudle, 35, Trinity; possession/fraudulent use of credit or debit card.
• Carson Carlisle Chapman, 25, Hartselle; first-degree identity theft.
• Jeremy Antonio Chatman, 35, Hartselle; three counts of first-degree possession of forged instrument, third-degree possession of forged instrument, third-degree theft.
• Miranda Nicole West Clark, 39, Lacey's Spring; second-degree financial exploitation of elderly person.
• Terry Charles Coleman, 55, Decatur; third-degree robbery.
• Jeffery Wayne Cottingham, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Kimberleigh Ann Duffey, 29, Boaz; possession of controlled substance.
• Nathan William Eady, 27, Hartselle; third-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Samuel Everett Elliott, 51, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice, possession of controlled substance.
• John Edgar Ellis Jr., 51, Falkville; second-degree receiving stolen property.
• Carlos Alberto Flores, no age listed, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Janie Fowler, 54, Whiteville, North Carolina; stalking.
• John Michael Gambrell, 24, Hartselle; third-degree burglary.
• Bradley Ryan Gilliland, 29, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Siobahn Goggins, 33, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Jennifer Joan Golway, 53, Hartselle; two counts second-degree theft.
• Joshua Bradley Griffin, 30, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Kera Beth Griffin, 24, Hartselle; third-degree burglary.
• Sara Beth Gurganious, 22, Hartselle; possession/fraudulent use of credit or debit card.
• Trever Eemanuel Hampton, 27, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Meredith Elisabeth Harrell, 38, Somerville; first-degree robbery.
• James Joseph Hermes, 36, homeless; third-degree theft.
• Charles Cameron Hill, 42, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Christopher Thomas Hill, 50, Lacey's Spring; first-degree possession forged instrument.
• Jason Ray Hill, 39, Falkville; first-degree theft.
• Wesley Lynn Hill, 54, Lacey's Spring; first-degree possession forged instrument.
• Victoria Mae Holmes, 46, Somerville; first-degree theft.
• Sarah Janeen Howse, 38, Hartselle; third-degree theft.
• Kristian Victoria Jackson, 32, Moulton; first-degree theft.
• Michael Tanarius Jackson, 26, Birmingham; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance.
• Quentin Tremayne Jackson, 49, Huntsville; two counts encoded data fraud.
• Norris Kendall Jones, 48, Decatur; third-degree domestic violence.
• Jason Leon Kellum, 41, Athens; first-degree identity theft, two counts possession/fraudulent use of credit or debit card.
• Jeffery Wayne Kent, 44, Lacey's Spring; possession of controlled substance.
• David Kingston Jr., 42, Hartselle; domestic violence — strangulation.
• Preston Joseph Lamb, 26, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Vadie Arwin Laney, 83, Falkville; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Ashley Nicole Lindley, 36, Decatur; two counts of third-degree theft, third-degree burglary.
• Richard John Dalton Logan, 25, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Tarrance Marques Long, 31, Decatur; third-degree burglary.
• Larondrick Rodtuez Macklin, 31, Decatur; first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic violence.
• Felicia Antoinette Martin, 44, Huntsville; third-degree forgery.
• Julia Faith Massey, 42, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Andrew James Massingale, 29, Decatur; three counts of fraud, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Brittney Mae Matkin, 31, Somerville; drug endangered child act.
• Windy Danyel McCutcheon, 37, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Tracey Motes Melson, 45, Moulton; false identity to obstruct justice.
• Juan Manuel Mendez, 27, Decatur; two counts of first-degree rape, incest.
• Erik Samuel Miller, 22, Double Springs; possession of controlled substance, drug-endangered child act.
• Marcus Luke Mize, 32, Hartselle; first-degree theft, third-degree burglary.
• Ramey Dee Monk, 50, Somerville; possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Tina Nichol Moore, 41, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Tyler Maurice Moore, 27, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Matthew Denzel Mosley, 24, Decatur; second-degree assault.
• Chase Lee Motes, 28, Decatur; two counts of destruction of state property.
• Damion Malike Najera, 23, Scottsboro; first-degree theft.
• Randall Dewayne Nicklaus, 56, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Ashley Brook Norwood, 40, Duncanville; two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Christle Pruitt Oden, 30, Hartselle; third-degree theft.
• Nicholas Wayne Oden, 31, Hartselle; third-degree theft.
• Jason Michael Osborn, 41, Decatur; second-degree assault, third-degree forgery, third-degree theft, first-degree theft, possession of controlled substance.
• Brandon Gene Overton, 29, Cullman; first-degree perjury.
• Carl Lee Owens, 59, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Justin Thomas Roger Parker, 38, Hartselle; trafficking in controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.
• Gary Derall Peoples, 51, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Pearc Jacolbi Preston, 26, Decatur; third-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance.
• Noah Black Pride, 24, Hartselle; certain person forbidden from owning firearm, third-degree domestic violence.
• Dyron Rashad Primus, 27, Department of Corrections; first-degree escape.
• Lynn Steve Pruitt, 39, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Christopher Lee Pugh, 46, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Patrick Todd Raynor, 53, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Olin Clay Robinson, 39, Danville; third-degree theft.
• Taylor Dwight Robinson, 30, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Jake Austin Russell, 24, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Tommy Paul Russell, 46, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, altering firearm identification.
• Bobby Joe Schmidt Jr., 35, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance.
• Sandra Michelle Shadden, 48, Joppa, possession of controlled substance.
• Sean Patrick Sharbutt, 53, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Darren Smith, 50, Decatur; second-degree elder abuse.
• Jonathan Farrell Smith, 34, New Market; two counts of third-degree forgery.
• Larry Lee Smith, 70, Decatur; failure to register residence in Community Notification Act.
• Tandra Collette Smoots, 25, Decatur; drug-endangered child act.
• Tommy James Speights, 47, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Calvin Oneal Stinnett, 54, Athens; third-degree theft.
• Hillary Jade Thompson, 26, Falkville; third-degree burglary.
• LaThomas Demond Tucker, 27, Decatur; first-degree assault.
• Aaron Tyler Turner, 29, Lacey’s Spring; five counts of first-degree forgery.
• Dwain Evans Turner Jr., 28, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Frances Lee Uptain, 34, Decatur; first-degree theft, six counts of third-degree forgery.
• Christopher Michael Wallace, 34, Danville; possession of controlled substance.
• Deontrai Jamal Walton, 23, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Richard Leldon Ward, 42, Falkville; second-degree assault.
• Tonya Shernique Watkins, 50, Russellville; third-degree theft.
• Burt Anthony Williams, 44, Huntington, West Virginia; first-degree theft.
• Darius Lamont Williams, 36, Decatur; first-degree robbery.
• Marrick Austin Williams, 23, Detroit; trafficking stolen identities.
• Christopher Wayne Williamson, 30, Lynn; breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Ashley Denise Woods, 35, Hanceville; 11 counts of third-degree forgery.
• Ashley Lashae Woods, 32, Somerville; possession of controlled substance.
• Donna Jane Ziegler, 45, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, altering firearm identification.
