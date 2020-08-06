An Athens man who hid drugs in magnetic boxes in the engine compartment of his pickup is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $251,000 after deputies located them during a search, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Jamie Elisha Smith, 33, 100 Masters Drive, is being held on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of heroin following a traffic stop on U.S. 31 in the Flint area Monday evening. Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said Smith was driving a maroon Toyota Tundra when he failed to yield before eventually coming to a stop at the Dollar General store in Flint.
During a search of the vehicle, agents located the magnetized boxes and a handgun, Swafford said.
“Agents located over 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin hidden inside the boxes,” Swafford said Wednesday in a news release.
He said Smith remains in the county jail pending bond revocation on trafficking in methamphetamine and attempting to flee and elude charges substantiated by the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit from a previous incident two weeks earlier.
Jail records show he was booked in at 9:54 p.m. Monday with bail was set at $250,000 on the trafficking charge and $1,000 for the felony drug possession charge. Swafford said Smith had been released on $10,300 bond for the previous trafficking and attempting to flee and elude charges.
During the previous incident, Smith fled deputies and led agents on a high-speed chase that ended in Cullman County on July 17, Swafford said.
According to court records from that arrest, Smith threw a bag of methamphetamine and a handgun from his vehicle during the pursuit, and ultimately was stopped when deputies places spikes in the road ahead of him.
In 2016, Smith pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and first-degree theft, according to Morgan County Circuit Court records. He was sentenced to community corrections.
Sheriff Ron Puckett said despite the pandemic his department is continuing to investigate drug crimes.
"While COVID-19 has slowed many things down, our continued focus on illegal narcotics has not changed,” he said. “We see families destroyed by drugs far too often.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.