A preliminary hearing for recaptured Morgan County Jail escapee John Kaleb Gillespie was moved from today to Dec. 23 in Morgan County District Court, according to court records.
Gillespie, 30, who escaped the county jail about noon on Oct. 27 by tying sheets together and scaling a recreation area wall, was turned over to the Alabama Department of Corrections at Kilby Prison in Montgomery on Friday.
Gillespie was captured in Bessemer on Nov. 4. A missing Moulton teenage girl was found with him. She was unharmed, Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said.
Sheriff Ron Puckett said Gillespie, a registered sex offender, violated his parole on a 2009 rape conviction and was ordered back to state prison the week before he escaped.
“We took him to Montgomery Friday morning,” Puckett said. “He had been in isolation, and he lost all privileges.”
Puckett said he will send two deputies with a court order to Montgomery to bring Gillespie back for his Dec. 23 hearing set for 9 a.m.
