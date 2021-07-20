The Morgan County license department office will close at noon Wednesday so staff members can attend training classes, according to Commissioner of Licenses Sharon Maxwell.
Maxwell said the closures include the license offices at the Morgan County Courthouse and satellite offices in Hartselle and Cotaco.
“Our offices will resume normal hours on Thursday,” Maxwell said.
