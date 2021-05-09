The Morgan County license commissioner’s offices at the courthouse, Cotaco and Hartselle will be closed to the public Wednesday to allow staff to catch up on filings put off because of a heavy workload.
License Commissioner Sharon Maxwell said auto sales have been strong throughout the pandemic, and the state has changed the titling process for vehicles. She said the staff will undergo updated training on Wednesday, too.
“Our work process starts at the counter waiting on the customer, but is not finished there,” she said. “We have desk clerks who complete the process with submittals to the state as well as checks and balances that are required on a daily basis.”
She said her department has only one desk clerk that processes fleet titles and registrations.
“Some businesses have expanded their fleets, which has in turn created a heavier workload in that area,” she said. “There have also been changes with the state titling process on our end, which will require training.”
Some residents have reported waiting in line at the courthouse more than two hours to register a new vehicle or cargo trailer.
Last month, the County Commission approved two additional temporary workers for Maxwell’s office to help shorten the wait times.
County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the catch-up day is needed.
“It’s hard for her staff to get caught up on the mail and online orders. When her staff looks at the line and sees 60 people in it, it puts pressure on them. I think closing for a day to get caught up is a good solution,” he said.
Maxwell reported April's revenue through her office was $1.714 million with 19,718 transactions. In April 2019, those numbers were $1.355 million with 18,988 transactions.
Because of the slowdown from the pandemic in April 2020, Maxwell's office saw $849,609 in revenue from 11,619 transactions.
In March, the county license office brought in $1.7 million, handling 20,583 transactions, including 1,557 vehicle titles. Maxwell said that amount is up 29.4% from the $1.2 million her office took in during March 2019, when it handled 17,613 transactions.
The March 2020 totals ($957,000 revenue for 13,280 transactions) were down because the office was closed for a couple of weeks of the month due to the pandemic, she said.
Portions of the revenue are distributed to the state, Morgan municipalities and school systems as well as the county general fund, she said.
Maxwell said she's encouraging customers to transact business online at morgancountylicense.com when possible.
