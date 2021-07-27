Governmental entities in Morgan and Limestone counties will recoup more than $675,000 as a refund on incentive payments paid to the bankrupt firearms manufacturer Remington but the recovered money could go into other regional partnership investments, according to an area official.
As part of $12.5 million recovered from incentives offered to Remington Arms in 2014, six area stakeholders, including Morgan County, Limestone County, Limestone Economic Development Association and the city of Athens, will be receiving a portion of the money they contributed for the land, building and renovations put into the Remington site near Huntsville International Airport.
Chip Cherry, president and CEO of the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce and secretary of the Madison County Industrial Development Board, on Monday said the recouped money was transferred to Huntsville last week. He said a meeting with regional partners will be set up to discuss “other opportunities to put that money to work for bringing industry to the region.”
Morgan County Chairman Ray Long said he welcomes the meeting.
“We’ll be willing to sit down with the board to see what we can do to attract other major companies to this region,” Long said. “We’ll be open to options to see what we can do.”
The city of Huntsville and Madison County paid the bulk of the incentive money, Cherry said.
The Morgan County Commission, which gave $1 million to lure Remington, is in line to receive $333,333 of the latest refund. The County Commission previously received $371,853.60 in early 2019 when Remington failed to reach an employment benchmark of 1,018 workers in late 2018.
Remington had hired 415 workers at that point, according to Cherry.
Despite receiving only $705,186 from its $1 million in Remington incentives, Long said it was still money well spent.
“Remington at one time had about 500 employees and about 25% to 30% of those were Morgan residents,” he said. “Sure, we wish Remington made their job numbers, but I’m pleased. The money we didn’t get back was more than returned in salaries for our employees there.”
Morgan County made five $200,000 payments from 2014 to 2018 to the incentive project, Long said.
In the latest refunds, Limestone County will receive $166,667, and Athens and Limestone County EDA will receive $83,333 each.
In missing the employment benchmark in 2018, Remington previously paid Limestone $142,161 of its $500,000 incentive and the city of Athens and the Limestone County EDA each received $71,064.51 from their $250,000 investments.
Phone calls were not returned from those agencies.
Huntsville will receive $9.5 million and Madison County $2.3 million of the $12.5 million in recovered money, according to the city of Huntsville's records.
Cherry said that in 2014, Remington committed to bringing nearly 2,000 jobs to the region and to invest nearly $111 million in plant operations.
Cherry explained that prior to Remington’s announcement, efforts were made to help protect the public sector’s investment. Those efforts also ensured the company could earn their incentives through investment, job creation and paying a competitive wage.
“The structure of securing the property with a mortgage was the path chosen, where the company could have all or part of their annual payment forgiven through performance,” he said. “Both the community and the company agreed that this was the best approach, and the details became part of the Project Development Agreement and the mortgage.”
Remington filed for bankruptcy in October.
Cherry said the total incentive package was $14.5 million. He said $2 million of that went toward job creation.
“About a loss of a million dollars was not recovered, but more than that amount was recouped when we had about 500 jobs there for four or five years,” he said. Cherry said no legal fees were paid by the regional partners in the agreement.
He said luring Remington to the region paid dividends despite its bankruptcy.
He cited Polaris, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and suppliers as developments that may have resulted in part from Remington locating in the region.
He said the Huntsville area was seen as being mainly interested in government contracts before it landed Remington.
“Remington was the first opportunity for this region to get on the radar screen of a bunch of consultants for Huntsville,” he said. “It opened the door for other industries deciding to locate here. It showed that the Huntsville region was an option for other companies. We’ve been able to win some other contracts.”
Long said the commission will vote to decide what to do with the refunded money. “If we don’t put it in another incentive package, it will be returned to the general fund,” he said.
