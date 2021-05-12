A week after a Valhermoso Springs man's indictment for manslaughter in connection with a 2020 collision, he was charged in March with misdemeanor attempting to elude after allegedly driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone to flee a deputy.
The Feb. 25 manslaughter indictment stemmed from a Jan. 18, 2020, collision. Terry Wayne Lang Jr., 48, of 35 Lena Private Drive, was driving a vehicle that collided with a vehicle occupied by John Wesley Froberg, 55, of Hartselle, at Alabama 36 and Tapscott Road in Hartselle, according to Alabama state troopers.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said 911 received the call at 4:13 p.m. on the day of the head-on collision, and Froberg was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lang was transported to a local hospital, troopers said.
On Feb. 25, the grand jury said Lang was driving his vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance to a degree that rendered him incapable of safely driving. It said Lang recklessly caused Froberg’s death by driving his vehicle into the path of the vehicle occupied by Froberg.
Jail records show Lang was arrested on March 17 and released from Morgan County Jail on $60,000 bail March 21. Manslaughter is a Class B felony with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
On March 5, according to a separate misdemeanor charge, a deputy said he observed Lang driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Alabama 36. The deputy pursued Lang, according to the affidavit, and clocked him at 70 mph on Tapscott Road, which has a 45 mph speed limit. According to the deputy, Lang pulled into the driveway of his Lena Private Drive home and initially refused to follow verbal commands.
"The driver was yelling at me stating this is private property and what's the problem," the deputy said in the affidavit.
Court records did not list an attorney for Lang in either case.
Other indictments issued by the grand jury Feb. 25 and filed in March:
• Jesse Lee Adkins, 39, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Wesley David Aldridge, 33, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jose Francisco Alvarado, 24, Trinity; second-degree assault.
• Dedrick Duane Anderson, 32, East Lake; first-degree theft.
• Timmie Lamar Anthony, 34, Anniston; false identity, possession of a controlled substance.
• Xavier Lamont Armstead, 27, Limestone Correctional Facility; first-degree escape.
• Cora Lee Baggett, 34, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Lee Barnett, 40, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Mandy Bentley Bates, 45, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Lasha Benford, 32, Huntsville; first-degree theft.
• Chase Durand Berryhill, 31, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Karocka Lavon Bledsoe, 41, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Debbie Burkhalter, 54, Falkville; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Maurice Cortez Burton, 41, Huntsville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Reginald Monroe Carver, 64, Decatur; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• William Henry Caudle, 30, Huntsville; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Kristopher James Clemons, 34, Decatur; first-degree hindering prosecution.
• Rickey Ray Cole, 53, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance.
• Giovanni Enrico Contino, 24, Union Grove; possession of a controlled substance.
• Damon Gene Cook, 35, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Sarah Kristina Corbin, 25, Falkville; third-degree theft.
• Tristan Hunter Couch, 25, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Shawn Cox, 45, Decatur; first-degree escape.
• Shane Robert Cray, 34, Vinemont; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Deshon Dancy, 38, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• David Lee Davis, 65, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Blake Davis, 28, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey Ryan Davis, 49, Montgomery; first-degree escape.
• Quentin Renard Davis, 31, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Elizabeth Greeson Drinkard, 58, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Brent Jeffrey Dutton, 47, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jerrod Edward Farris, 33, Huntsville; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• William Vernaris Fennell II, 43, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Perez Onell Foster, 34, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Christopher Allen Franklin, 38, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Anthony Jordan Frezza, 24, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance.
• Emily Suggs Grantland, 37, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Edith Smith Griffin, 47, Lacey's Spring; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Austin Lee Hamm, 25, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Roxann Richards Hardiman, 36, Decatur; seven counts of first-degree identity theft.
• Cordarrel Lamon Harris, 33, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• McKendrick Arnez Harris, 30, Decatur; false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance.
• Cody Joseph Heaps, 33, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance.
• Stephanie Marie Henault, 34, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Mack Neal Herald, 25, Jasper; possession of a controlled substance.
• Wesley Dale Hubbert, 32, Decatur; two counts of first-degree identity theft.
• Ronnee Suzanne Jennings, 47, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Sarah Fikes Jennings, 41, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Alexander Penshun Johnson, 46, Huntsville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Randy Chase Kelley, 23, Hillsboro; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Charles Edward Kirk Jr., 63, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Mitchell Latham, 41, Trinity; trafficking in controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Donald Lee Lawrimore, 51, Decatur; two counts of trafficking in controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
• Donald Wayne Long Jr., 39, Lacey's Spring; possession of a controlled substance.
• Cedrick Levon Malone, 40, Athens; possession of a controlled substance.
• Demichael Deshun Mason, 34, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Bryan David McIntyre Jr., 36, Falkville; third-degree theft.
• Ronnie Regina Millar, 39, Cullman; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Cortez Lamont Moody, 33, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
• Auburn Renee Moore, 34, Huntsville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Calvin Karim Muhammad Jr., 36, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• James Ali Muhammad, 58, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Gary Lance Murphy Jr., 43, Morgan County Jail; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Abdul Yashar Nasseri, 38, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Shelby Leean Nicholson, 29, Lacey's Spring; child abuse.
• Joseph Lee Painter, 53, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance.
• Richard Steven Palma, 37, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Parrott, 36, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Lamar Deon Pennington, 45, Birmingham; possession of a controlled substance.
• Courtney Reed Powers, 40, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Samantha Marie Reeves, 28, Decatur; false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance.
• Frederic Allen Rogers, 23, Woodville; six counts of capital murder.
• Laron Christopher Sherrod, 26, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Joseph Bradley Sivley, 37, Arab; possession of a controlled substance.
• Benjamin Charles Smith, 37, Cullman; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Dakoda Steele, 28, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Timothy Dwight Stover, 58, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Tommy Dale Sutton, 51, Hartselle; 50 counts of possession of obscene matter.
• William Alfonzo Swopes, 36, Decatur; first-degree robbery.
• Timothy Brian Tanner, 34, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• David Lee Terry, 56, Danville; possession of controlled substance.
• Shane Antoine Tillman, 37, Rio Vista, California; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Christy Dawn Tucker, 43, Anderson; possession of controlled substance.
• Derrick Lynn Vincent, 33, Hartselle; domestic violence by strangulation.
• Rickey Garland Walker, 59, Lacey's Spring; two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Tiffany Lynn Watley, 33, Crane Hill; possession of controlled substance.
• Nathan Allen Wilkerson, 39, Morgan County Jail; possession of a controlled substance.
• Milford Steven Williams, 60, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• Ashley Nicole Wright, 24, Falkville; possession of controlled substance.
