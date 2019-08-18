If your herb garden is anything like mine this year, it has exploded well beyond its borders in this hot, humid summer.
And even with our family of five, there’s almost no way to use all our parsley or oregano before it dies back. So now what?
What if I told you that you can enjoy your homegrown herbs year-round without having to grow them indoors? You just need to know when to pick them and how to preserve them.
Timing is everything
As with any food crop, timing the harvest is everything. When it comes to herbs, I have found it is best to collect herbs in the cooler mornings — not just for your own comfort, but to help preserve the quality of your produce.
If you have an abundance of leafy herbs, including basil (Ocimum baslicum), parsley (Petroselinum crispum), thyme (Thymus vulgaris) and sage (Salvia officinalis), a good rule of thumb is to pick the leaves or stalks before the plant blooms. Once the blooms take over, it seems to alter the flavor of the leaves to be a bit bitter.
If you are rolling along with your leafy herb production and aren’t ready to let it go to seed just yet, you can pick off any budding flowers before they open. By pinching off the buds, you are encouraging the plant to put its energies into more production of the leafy herbs you desire instead of into growing its flowers.
If you are cultivating root crop herbs, including ginger (Zingiber officinale) and turmeric (Curcuma longa), the exact opposite is true — the best time to harvest the roots is after the plant blooms and the blooms start to die back. This seems to allow for maximum flavor and nutrients.
Be sure to take only what you need and leave the rest of the root and plant intact, to allow for future yields. I’ve had the most success with keeping the roots in pots that stay outside for most of the year, but that can be brought into a greenhouse — or your house — when temperatures fall below freezing.
Preserving your bounty
Once you have your piles of leafy herbs or your collection of roots, it’s time to start preserving them for future use.
If you plan to use your herbs within the next week or so, you can keep stemmed leafy herbs in the refrigerator by submerging their stems in a small container of water (I use takeout quart soup containers), and covering the tops loosely with a plastic baggie.
To preserve your herbs through the cold winter months, you can dehydrate or freeze leafy herbs.
I have found that the finer-leafed herbs, including thyme and dill (Anethum graveolens), do better with freezing. To freeze leafy herbs, wash and pat them dry, then lay the stems in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Put the sheet in the freezer and once the herbs are frozen (this can take less than an hour), you can then chop them and store in a freezer bag to keep until needed.
For dehydrating herbs, use the lowest setting on a dehydrator (between 95 and 125 degrees is ideal). Wash and pat dry your herbs, then place in single layers on trays in your dehydrator or oven and let dry for several hours. De-stem the herbs and keep in an airtight container (I like to save my old herb jars to use).
For root herbs, clean and scrub the root (I keep a scrubby specifically for food that I use). Now, place the root pieces into a small jar (I use a clean bouillon jar or baby food jar) and cover the root with cheap vodka.
Yes, vodka! The alcohol does not infuse the root, but preserves it well until you need it. Keep your jars in the refrigerator, and enjoy fresh ginger for months! Simply take what you need and put the rest back into the jar, making sure all the pieces are completely submerged.
You can also dehydrate and grind your root herbs into powder for keeping, but be aware that you will lose some potency in doing so.
Whatever preservation method you choose, try to complete the process the same day you harvest your herbs, to retain the most flavor and herbal potency.
Happy herbing!
