Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said the town doesn’t have any choice but to pay the almost 35% increase in the fee to house a municipal inmate in the Morgan County Jail.
The $8 increase in the daily fee to $31 received approval last month from the County Commission. The new fee takes effect April 1.
“It is what it is,” Winkles said. “We can’t build a jail, hire jailers, maintain it and feed the inmates that cheap.”
Like Winkles, officials at other municipalities in the county don't welcome the fee but understand it and are glad they don't have to run their own jails. The increase doesn't affect Decatur, which has a contract with the county to pay $100,000 a month, or $1.2 million a year, for housing inmates.
On Friday, Winkles said his town of 1,250 had two inmates in the county jail in Decatur.
“I’m not going to say we like (the increase). We have no options. But everything is going up. Thankfully, our budget is going up,” he said.
Sheriff Ron Puckett said that on Thursday, the county jail had 603 inmates, with 70 of them being from municipalities.
“Decatur has the majority. Outside of Decatur, there are probably five,” Puckett said. “Municipalities don’t send us many inmates because they are released on (own recognizance) bonds. Most of the municipal inmates we house are sentenced to serve time.”
He said the inmate fee hasn’t been raised in about 15 years, and the increase was unavoidable.
“To be fiscally sound, we can’t lose money housing inmates,” he said. “It’s county taxpayers’ money. We decided to go up to $31 and our actual cost is just something north of $34, but the price fluctuates (based on) what it costs us to feed, house and pay medical costs. Everybody’s jail operates differently on medical costs, cost to employ people, cost of the facility.”
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said Lawrence charges $30 a day to house and feed inmates. Limestone County charges $43 daily, according to sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young.
Last year’s housing cost in the Morgan jail was actually $34.33 per day per inmate, said Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford. “(The increase) will start in April, and that gives the municipalities time to budget for the increase,” he said.
Of the new $31 fee, $4 will go to feed the inmate, and the Sheriff’s Office and County Commission each will receive $13.50. Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the commission’s portion will go into the general fund and the sheriff will add the money to the department’s discretionary fund.
Long said that in addition to Decatur's monthly contract payment, the city also paid $2 million of the $11 million jail construction cost about four years ago. He said the city needed a place for their inmates to go because it was in the process of closing the city jail due to maintenance costs and jail codes.
"If we didn't get that $2 million and contract with them, we wouldn't have built that jail so large," Long said. "Because we had a bigger jail, we had to hire more jailers. I think it worked out to be a good deal for both of us."
Municipalities don’t handle felony cases. If a felony arrest is made in a town, the case is turned over to the county. The mayors said some misdemeanors, including driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a prior charge, will put defendants behind bars.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said the town closed its jail about six years ago because it became too costly to operate. The city of about 14,000 residents has about two inmates daily in the county jail, the mayor said. He said the county’s second-largest city has about $40,000 in its general fund allocated for jail fees.
“We’re never happy to have to pay more money, but we know costs continue to go up,” he said. “We were kind of expecting it.
"Closing our jail and sending our inmates to the county jail was a better financial move for us. It makes more sense to have a centralized jail.”
In Somerville, Mayor Darren Tucker said the town passes the housing fee onto the inmate’s court costs.
“What we absorb is minimal,” he said. “I see the need for the county to go up and recoup their costs. It’s just one of the necessary evils of incarcerating people.”
Somerville Town Clerk Regina Long said the town sends about three defendants to the county jail monthly. “Most are for failure to appear, DUI and domestic violence,” she said. “We will put the defendants on a payment plan if they need to pay that way.”
Trinity Mayor Vaughn Goodwin said the Town Council and he are OK with the increase. “We have no problem with it whatsoever,” he said. “We might have three, four, five inmates a month. … We’re thankful for what the sheriff and County Commission do for us.”
Priceville Mayor Melvin Duran did not return calls to The Daily seeking input.
Long said many inmates aren’t able to pay their fines. “They simply don’t have any money,” he said.
Puckett said drugs continue to be a driving force of incarceration.
“A vast majority of our inmates' problems are drug related,” he said. ”Drugs continue to be our No. 1 problem.”
