Morgan County election officials are confident the electronic poll books used in today's primary election are not just fast and accurate but, because they are not tied to the internet or networks, secure.
E-poll books have been used in Morgan County elections since 2018, replacing a multi-step, paper-based check-in process for qualified voters with a touch-screen tablet where a voter simply swipes a driver’s license
Local election officials say the Election Systems & Software equipment used in Morgan County — e-poll books and ballot-scanning machines — and other measures are in place for a speedier check-in while keeping the voting process secure. E-poll books record voters on a searchable, digital list that allows poll workers to retrieve and verify a voter’s name, address, birth date and political party.
“It’s a very protected system,” Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said. “We take a lot of extra precautions in Morgan County.”
Thirty-three of the state’s 67 counties now use e-poll books, said Secretary of State John Merrill, and his goal is for the technology to be implemented in all of Alabama’s 2,499 polling sites by 2022.
The use of e-poll books, Merrill said, "reduces check-in times between 60 to 75%.”
Morgan County Elections Director Kate Terry said that “voters can go to the shortest line to be processed,” instead of standing in designated lines based on their last name.
“Every polling place has a minimum of two (e-poll books) and some polling places have as many as six, depending on the size of the polling place,” Cain said. With at least two e-poll books at each precinct, voters can check in quicker and a backup is available if needed.
“An e-poll book can process a voter about every 30 seconds,” compared to at least a couple of minutes for the paper-based check-in, Cain said. “On a crowded election day, it makes a huge difference in the lines.”
As for security, neither the ballot-counting machines nor the e-poll books are connected to the internet or outside network, eliminating the possibility of a breach, according to Cain.
The vote tally data from each ballot-scanning machine is contained in a thumb drive, so “a physical transfer of information has to occur, because you have to download the thumb drive,” Cain said. He said that data is stored on a computer “that’s not on a network, so there’s no way somebody can hack into that computer from the outside to manipulate the data.
“The good thing about Alabama’s voting process is if there ever becomes a question about the vote tabulation, we always have paper ballots that we can refer back to,” he said.
When not in use at polling places, the county’s voting equipment is kept in a locked facility only accessible through card access, Cain said, and a limited number of people have access to the facility.
The alarm-protected, climate-controlled facility has 24-hour video surveillance, he said.
“As for Morgan County, I feel confident in our process because of our ballot accounting system,” Terry said.
Among the ballot accounting measures, each ballot-scanning machine starts election day with a zero count and, at the end of the day, a printout shows the actual number of votes cast, and the number of unused ballots for that particular precinct are counted by poll workers, according to Cain. Each precinct’s poll inspector verifies those numbers.
“That system is in place to account for every ballot on election day,” Cain said.
