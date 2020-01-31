The Morgan County Commission agreed Thursday to spend $340,000 more than expected to build two courthouse annexes and a warehouse even though one commissioner said he wished a decision on the project could have waited.
With little discussion, the commission voted 3-0 to award the project to Sue-Jac Inc. of Decatur, which bid $1.75 million. In June, commissioners discussed a projected cost of $1.4 million for constructing the three buildings.
After the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark said he is still not sure the construction projects are a wise move.
“I wish the bids would had been cheaper, sure,” he said. “And I voted to go along. I didn’t want to vote to not support it. The buildings we have don’t cost us that much to rent. I would have preferred to have waited.”
Clark said the project costs could likely exceed $2 million after infrastructure, sewer, and data links to the annexes are completed. Commissioners Randy Vest and Greg Abercrombie also voted to approve the bid. District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher was out of town.
In June, Stisher and Clark voted against moving forward on the courthouse annexes, but Commission Chairman Ray Long broke a 2-2 deadlock and supported their construction.
Long said the strong economy and construction activity surrounding Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA have driven up building costs locally and contributed to higher bids for the project.
Building Construction Associates of Decatur offered a bid of $1.79 million and Johnson Contractors Inc. of Muscle Shoals had a bid of $1.84 million.
The work will include a 100-by-70-foot courthouse annex in Hartselle to house Parks and Recreation, the Commission on Aging, and revenue and license offices. Presently, the satellite revenue and license offices are in the Crestwood Shopping Center along U.S. 31 in downtown Hartselle. In March 2019, the county rented and renovated a room in the shopping center as a waiting area for county patrons. Sue-Jac presented a bid of $1.03 million on the Hartselle annex.
Another courthouse annex will be a 50-by-40-foot building housing license and revenue department offices next to the District 4 shop in Cotaco, Long said. Sue-Jac’s said it would cost $514,500.
A warehouse for environmental services and recycling on Industrial Drive Southeast in Hartselle will cost $203,000.
Clark said he balked at the initial vote in June on the three buildings because money the county had been receiving from online sales taxes was no longer a sure thing and commissioners hadn't ruled out a possible $6 million expense for a parking deck in downtown Decatur.
“I had issues with it,” he said. “I thought we were spending too much money at the time. I see it more doable now since the parking deck is off the table.”
The county agreed to park the idea of a deck on Lee Street and instead voted to give a $10,000 appropriation for a $25,000 downtown study involving the deck.
The county could lose $1 million annually in projected revenue from online sales taxes because of a bill Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, sponsored redirecting most of that tax money to school systems. The commission refused to redirect the money, and local school leaders sued to have provisions of Orr's bill enforced. The money is being overseen by the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk's Office while the lawsuit is in progress.
Stisher was attending an Alabama-Tennessee Governments meeting in Tennessee on Thursday and could not be reached for comment.
Long said a portion of the money for the construction comes from the $500,000 the real estate holding affiliate of Cook’s Pest Control paid the county for the former district health clinic on Cherry Street and $350,000 from a refund when Remington Arms Co. failed to reach a hiring benchmark in January 2019.
“The construction market is booming right now in north Alabama,” Long said. “We are actually fortunate to get a bid this low.”
Vest, who represents District 2, said a couple of contractors called him and said they wanted to bid but already had more work than they could handle.
“What we’re experiencing right now in north Alabama is very similar to a hurricane going through at the Gulf,” Vest said. “When that happens, you’ve got all of that construction going on. You have the building supplies going up around the surrounding states. The demand is driving the higher prices.”
Abercrombie, who represents District 4, agreed with Vest. He said to build a $200,000 house 18 months ago would likely cost $240,000 now.
“It’s better for us to build our own building and have what we need,” Long said. “We spent a lot of money renovating the Hartselle office and we don’t own it.”
Long said the annexes and warehouse should be open by September and the county won’t have to add employees.
