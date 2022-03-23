Morgan County School Board Chairman Billy Rhodes has asked fellow board members to consider building a new Priceville Junior High School to handle continued growth in the area.
He said plans for the new school need to be ramped up before construction costs rise even more.
“I don’t think we need to put it off,” Rhodes said. “Everywhere I look, it is subdivision, after subdivision, after subdivision … It would take a year to get it done from the time you put the first shovel in the ground.”
Priceville's population increased 32% between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, rising from 2,658 to 3,512.
Superintendent Robert Elliott said preliminary plans for a new junior high are being developed. He said he hopes to present the board with the preliminary plans, and a preliminary budget, at its May meeting.
“The architect is drawing up plans as we speak,” he said. “Hopefully in May ... we will be presenting y’all with a preliminary budget and a preliminary plan so that we can look at what we want to do going forward.”
Several board members agreed there is a need for a new school and said they will continue discussing how to handle Priceville's population growth.
Board member Adam Glenn said he would like more information on interest rates and economic conditions.
“I don’t know that I’m eager to jump into borrowing money in the spring," Glenn said. "I would certainly want to research that. I’d be interested in long-term projections, but there is a need for the growth in Priceville.”
Board member Paul Holmes said, “We need to continue making plans, because it’s coming sooner rather than later, the growth that’s headed our way. I think our discussions might need to ramp up.”
