Morgan County Schools will transition to remote learning Thursday and Friday because of staffing concerns due to COVID-19, Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. said Tuesday.
He said students will return to traditional or remote learning Jan. 5 and will follow the same schedule as first semester with Wednesday being remote learning for all students.
The system will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s holiday break from Monday to Jan. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.