Morgan County Schools students will have more after-school and summer programs available the next three years, Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. said, through federal funding designed to help systems recover from pandemic-related disruptions.
Elliott said after a board meeting last week that the Morgan school district's estimated $11 million Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds mainly will go toward student learning and safety.
“We’ll be able to offer busing and lunches for our summer programs and busing for our after-school programs,” he said. The after-school programs run until 4:30 p.m., he said. “They will be of no costs to the parents and students.”
He said the summer program had 588 K-5 students, 55 in grades 6-8 and 132 in grades 9-12 this year.
“We’ll show a lot of improvement (in students’ education) with those numbers,” District 7 board member John Holley said. “We need to thank the teachers who worked this summer.”
In other action at the meeting, the board approved the low bid of $184,150 from Pettus Plumbing and Piping for the maintenance and transportation building. Board chairman Jimmy Dobbs said the money is coming from the general fund.
In an update on water fountains, Dobbs said they'll be in use this school year if students wish to use them. The school system also has installed water bottle fillers to reduce the possibility of spreading germs.
The school board called a meeting for 4:30 p.m. on July 29. No work session is planned.
The school board’s next regular meeting was changed from Aug. 12 to Aug. 10 with a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.
In personnel transactions, the board approved:
• Promotion: Brian Paul Ellis, counselor at Danville High to assistant principal at Falkville High School.
• Transfers: Heather Mahan from fourth and fifth grade science/social studies teacher to counselor at Union Hill; Brett Mooneyham from fifth grade teacher at Eva School to Brewer High drivers’ education teacher; Desiree’ Fowler Couch, countywide special education teacher to West Middle School special education teacher; Jillian Faulkner, counselor at Brewer High to Jobs for America’s Graduates teacher at Morgan County technology park; Elizabeth Ann Cossentine, countywide ESL teacher to ESL teacher at West Morgan High.
• Employment: April M. Burgess, Falkville Elementary counselor; Elena Korey Andreotti, Lacey’s Spring School English/language arts; Jennifer Lynn Lane, K-4 teacher at Union Hill School; Mallory Jones, head softball coach at Falkville High; Jenny Elaine Williams, countywide speech language pathologist; Tiffanie Danielle Shaddix, science teacher at Eva School; Matthew Carlton Chance, social science teacher at Brewer High School; Lauren April Martin, eighth grade science teacher at Danville Middle School; Melanie McCutcheon Warner, pre-K teacher at Danville-Neel Elementary; Kayla Gracie Maze, agriscience education teacher at Priceville Junior High; Wanda Shipp, art teacher at Union Hill School; Emily Manush Elliott, elementary teacher at Lacey’s Spring School; Carol Bennich, intervention teacher at Eva School.
• Resignations: Tim Sharp, mechanical tech teacher at technology park; Yulanda Hampton, half-time assistant principal, half-time teacher at Priceville Elementary; Kathyrn Alanna Twilley, library media specialist at Eva School; Bree Drake, teacher at Danville-Neel Elementary School.
