At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Morgan County Commission authorized Brandy Davis, county Emergency Management Agency director, to advertise for a specialist position paying $17.37 to $22.67 an hour.
The vacancy arose when longtime specialist Dee Dee Hayes left for another job.
In other business, the commission:
• Appointed Ken James to the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority Board for a six-year term beginning March 10.
• Appointed Allen Matthews to the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market Board replacing Melvin Duran for the remainder of the term ending July 14, 2024.
• Authorized District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie to purchase a Caterpillar 299D3 high flow skid steer with bucket and asphalt milling head from Thompson Tractor for $95,615.
