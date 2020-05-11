Morgan County sheriff’s deputies charged two people after finding them with about 18 grams of meth, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies made contact on Sunday with a suspicious vehicle at the Bluff City Boat Ramp in Somerville, and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of about 18 grams of meth, an ounce of marijuana and $2,000, the office said.
Authorities said the occupants were identified as Levi Austin Pylant, 18, and Alicia Nicole Allen, 23, both of Decatur, and they were both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and second-degree possession of marijuana. They were transported to the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $5,300 for each, according to the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.