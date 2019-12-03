The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it has charged a Cullman County man with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
Investigators executed a felony warrant on Monday for the arrest of Christopher Scott Martin, 40, according to office spokesman Mike Swafford.
He said the arrest stems from incidents in the Eva area in Morgan County involving a victim under the age of 12.
Martin was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000, Swafford said.
