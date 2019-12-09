Two Morgan County residents face trafficking charges after agents found 67.5 grams of methamphetamine in a search of a Danville residence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The office’s patrol division on Sunday served a probation revocation warrant on Jason Patrick Henderson at a residence in the 100 block of Gardenia Private Drive in Danville, and drug paraphernalia, marijuana and items consistent with meth sales were observed, the office said.
The office said its Drug Task Force responded to the scene and agents, in a search of the residence, located the meth, a handgun and other paraphernalia items.
Henderson, 45, and Andrea Dawn Adcock, 37, both of Danville, were arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and booked into Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $10,000 each, the office said.
