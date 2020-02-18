A traffic stop Sunday resulted in two people being charged with drug offenses, said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies, acting on a tip from the public, conducted a traffic stop for a switched tag and obstructed windshield in the 1600 block of Nethery Road Southwest in Hartselle.
Deputies contacted the driver Benjamin Smith, 36, of Cullman and the passenger Debbie Burkhalter, 52, of Hartselle, the office said, and Burkhalter was detained when deputies learned she had an outstanding warrant with Hartselle police.
According to authorities, Smith consented to a search of the vehicle, and deputies found two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue. When a Hartselle officer arrived to take Burkhalter into custody, he saw a plastic bag under the vehicle where Burkhalter and Smith were standing, the office said. The bag contained a quantity of meth, marijuana and Hydrocodone pills, and Burkhalter and Smith denied tossing the bag under the vehicle, according to authorities.
The office said a search of Burkhalters' residence uncovered more drug paraphernalia.
Agents with the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit charged both Smith and Burkhalter with possession with intent to distribute–methamphetamine, a felony, and second-degree possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and they were taken to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $5,300 each, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.