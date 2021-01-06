The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's help in finding two missing teenagers.
The Sheriff’s Office said Jayden Gray, 15, of Decatur and Savanah Turney, 15, of Eva, each left home and have not returned. They are believed to be together.
Anyone knowing the possible whereabouts of the teens is asked to contact investigators at 256-350-4613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.