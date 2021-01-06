The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's help in finding two missing teenagers.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jayden Gray, 15, of Decatur and Savanah Turney, 15, of Eva, each left home and have not returned. They are believed to be together.

Anyone knowing the possible whereabouts of the teens is asked to contact investigators at 256-350-4613.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.

