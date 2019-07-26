The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three people in connection to a search warrant executed on Wednesday at a Ryan Drive home where guns and drugs were seized.
According to the sheriff's office, Kyrus Dawon Clay, Tina Maria Clay and Quenton Cortez Clay are all facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts each of fourth-degree receiving stolen property.
The Sheriff’s Office said members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force, Decatur Police Department’s SWAT team, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office seized two guns, methamphetamine, several thousand dollars in cash and a vehicle at the Southwest Decatur residence.
Anyone who has information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact 256-350-4613.
