Two of the three people sought in connection with a search warrant executed last week at a Ryan Drive home where guns and drugs were seized turned themselves in early today, said a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. They were facing trafficking methamphetamine and other charges.
Kyrus Dawon Clay, 25, turned himself in at 2:22 a.m. today, and Tina Maria Clay, 43, turned herself in at 7:31 a.m, said Mike Swafford, a sheriff’s office spokesman. They were both charged with trafficking, three counts each of fourth-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail booking reports.
No bail was set for Kyrus Clay on the trafficking charge and bail was set at $1,200 for him for the other charges, according to the booking report. Tina Clay was released on a property bond at 10:08 a.m. today, according to Swafford.
Warrants are still active for Quenton Cortez Clay, Swafford said. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 256-350-4613.
Tina Clay is the mother of Kyrus and Quenton Clay, Swafford said.
The Sheriff’s Office said members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force, Decatur Police Department’s SWAT team, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office seized two guns, methamphetamine, several thousand dollars in cash and a vehicle at the Southwest Decatur residence.
