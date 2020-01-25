Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies responded this afternoon to the report of a shooting on Morrow Mountain Road in rural Morgan County, and two deceased males were found outside a home, said a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The two males both died of gunshot wounds, said spokesman Mike Swafford. No information was available about their relationship or other details of the shooting.
Investigators are not looking for any suspects, Swafford said. The deputies, who arrived at the scene just before 4 p.m., were being assisted by Somerville and Priceville police, he said.
The area is north of the Apple Grove community, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.