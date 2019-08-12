A traffic stop in Decatur on Thursday night led to trafficking and weapons charges against two Decatur men, said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit stopped a vehicle for traffic violations near Fifth Avenue and Albert Street Southwest, the office said in a release. The office said a deputy responded to the scene with his K-9 partner and a search of the vehicle revealed about two ounces of crack cocaine, marijuana, a large quantity of hydrocodone pills, almost $3,000, a Mini Draco 7.62 pistol and a .40 caliber handgun.
Christopher Tishon Sales, 29, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, first-degree possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm, with total bail set at $230,000, the office said. Felix Lamar Hampton III, 20, was charged with trafficking in opiates, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (cocaine), first-degree possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, with total bail set at $230,300, according to the office.
Both men were in the Morgan County Jail, the office said.
