The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the inaugural Citizen’s Academy, a 10-week course to provide participants an interactive, hands-on overview of the office.
Class time will include an introduction to the patrol and criminal investigation divisions, narcotics and special victims unit, the Morgan County Jail and day-to-day responsibilities of the office.
Participants will take part in traffic stop, DUI and firearm training simulations.
“The Sheriff’s Office belongs to the people of Morgan County," Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a release. "It is only natural to invite them in and give them the opportunity to learn about all that we do on their behalf. The Citizen’s Academy is one way we plan to do that.”
The classes will be in Decatur on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. beginning Aug. 27. The deadline to apply is Aug. 20. Applications can be found at the sheriff’s office on its website or at http://bit.ly/2GAElKP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.