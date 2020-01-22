A proposal to raise money for school resource officers in Morgan County may be on the general election ballot in November.
The plan — which is being pushed by Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett — would raise the cost of a license plate tag by $10, according to public school officials.
In a special meeting Tuesday morning, Decatur City became the first school system in the county to adopt a resolution supporting the plan, which would need voter approval to go into effect.
Puckett was out of town and not available for comment, and public information officer Mike Swafford did not return calls seeking comment about the proposal.
“I’m not real confident it will pass,” Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said about increasing the cost of a tag.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said the sheriff met with the local legislative delegation about the proposed referendum, but added that the legislation calling for the vote has not been drafted.
He said there is enough time to get the referendum drafted and passed before the general election.
Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said her board discussed the resolution during a work session about a week ago, but board members wanted specific information about the bill before voting on the resolution.
She said by the end of next month Hartselle will have either an SRO or school protection officer (SPO) in every school at an annual cost of about $500,000. SPOs are retired state, local and federal law enforcement officers with at least 20 years of experiences, but they do not have to be certified by the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission, as previously required.
Jones said board members wanted to know whether the additional revenue could be used to replace some of the general fund money the school district uses to pay SROs.
Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said his board will discuss the resolution supporting Puckett’s plan during its February meeting.
“Right now, we have 10 school resource officers but would like to have at least 13, which would be one in every school,” he said. “We also want to see how the legislation will be written.”
Douglas said the proposed law is supposed to be written in a way to allocate money from tags purchased inside the Decatur city limits to Decatur City Schools.
Jones said it's her understanding that the same would happen in Hartselle.
Money from the remaining tag purchases would go to Morgan County Schools. Private schools would not share in the funding.
Decatur school board member Dwight Jett said he would not support the law if the money is distributed by another governmental entity in the county.
“If it goes directly to the schools, I will support it,” he said.
