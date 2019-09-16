Deputies made three drug arrests Sunday after a traffic stop on Alabama 67 near Priceville, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said deputies stopped the car after noticing it had no license tag. The driver, Sashe Agnew, 30, of Danville, said she had recently purchased the car but did not have her driver's license or a proof of purchase, Swafford said. Agnew consented to a search of her car, according to Swafford.
The search "revealed a black scale with a crystal-like residue consistent with methamphetamine, a second scale, a syringe, several small clear baggies and a crystal like rock consistent with methamphetamine in the car and Agnew’s purse," Swafford said, and the vehicle search also revealed 15.3 grams of methamphetamine
Deputies arrested Agnew and charged her with possession with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor, Swafford said, and her bond was set at $5,000.
Ava Marie Franklin, 38, of Hartselle, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor after deputies found marijuana and meth residue in her makeup bag, Swafford said. Her bond was set at $5,600.
Hillary Jade Thompson, 26, of Falkville, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, with her bond set at $5,000, Swafford said.
