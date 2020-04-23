The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating Shauntel Marie McPherson, 16, of Somerville, who left her residence on April 1 and has not returned.
The office said that anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 256-560-6192.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said McPherson was still missing this morning. Foul play is not suspected.
McPherson is 5-foot-6 and about 167 pounds with brown eyes.
Tips can be submitted to http://bit.ly/2N3tluo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.