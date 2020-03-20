The Morgan County Courthouse, already closed to the public, was shut down completely at noon after an employee was tested for COVID-19, according to County Commission Chairman Ray Long.
Long said the courthouse will be closed at least until Monday as he awaits results of the employee's test. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, test results typically are returned in 24 to 72 hours.
Numbers released this morning by the ADPH included no COVID-19 cases in Morgan or Lawrence counties, one in Limestone County and five in Madison County. Statewide there were 81 cases, up 13 from Thursday morning.
