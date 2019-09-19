Austin High students Parker Vandine and Drew Robinson sometimes use numbers instead of names to refer to each other.
“He’s two and I’m three,” Robinson said.
“And, he’s 35 and I’m 33,” Vandine responded.
The numbers are their class rankings and ACT scores.
With Vandine and Robinson from Decatur City Schools, every public school district in Morgan County had at least one student named a semifinalist last week in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program for the second year in a row.
West Morgan High’s Russell Haggard and Priceville High’s Chase Taylor made it on the list, as did Hartselle High’s Joshua Topliss.
In Limestone County, East Limestone’s Nathan Williams and Lindsey Lane Christian Academy’s Luke Farris were also named National Merit semifinalists.
Nationally, 16,000 semifinalists were selected and the high school seniors will compete for 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $31 million.
National Merit Scholarship Program spokeswoman Eileen Artemakis said scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test, or PSAT, are what made them semifinalists.
More than 1.5 million juniors from 21,000 high schools took the 2018 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing fewer than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
PSAT is the test the College Board gives to high school students to identify the best academic minds in the nation. The four-hour test is comprised of four parts: reading, writing, math with a calculator and math without a calculator.
“You have to get in the right mindset to take the test,” said Haggard, who is West Morgan’s first National Merit semifinalist.
He said he had been checking the cutoff score and thought he had made the list “but it was still an awesome feeling when the school counselor called.”
Taylor was also Priceville High’s first national merit semifinalist.
“He’s a model student,” Principal Mark Mason said. “He’s very academic minded and was well prepared when he came to the high school.”
Topliss joins a list of Hartselle High students going back at least a decade to make the National Merit semifinalist list. He said he prepared for the PSAT well in advance, but it was still tough.
“It’s a great feeling,” Topliss said about the award. He plans to attend the University of Alabama and study aerospace engineering.
Austin High was the only Decatur-area school with two on the list, which enhances the friendly competition between Robinson and Vandine.
“We’ve been classmates since first grade and there’s always been this healthy competition about our grades,” said Vandine, who is ranked second in Austin’s 2020 class of about 350 students.
“This means he has to prepare a graduation speech,” Robinson joked.
Teacher Joanna Schley said Robinson and Vandine are school ambassadors and two of the hardest working students at Austin.
“I’ve gotten to see their character and both are incredible,” she said.
National Merit will start naming scholarship winners in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.