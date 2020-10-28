The COVID-19 diagnosis of Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott brought to 13 the number of employees in the system testing positive for the virus as of Tuesday, but the superintendent said his quarantine will not affect operations.
Spokeswoman Lisa Screws said Elliott, who tested positive Monday, will work from home while in quarantine, and will return to the office Nov. 6.
“Mr. Elliott went to the doctor for what he thought was a sinus infection and was tested as a precaution. The test came back positive. Mr. Elliott is not having any other symptoms, other than the sinus infection,” Screws said.
Elliott said he was surprised at the test result because he did not have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.
“But I’m feeling fine,” he said.
Elliott is one of 23 students and employees in Morgan County Schools who recently tested positive and had active cases of the virus as of Tuesday afternoon.
Of the 12 employees aside from Elliott who tested positive, two are at Brewer High, two are at Cotaco School, one is at Danville Middle, four are at Danville-Neel Elementary, one is at Priceville High, one is at Sparkman School and one is at Union Hill School.
Of the 10 students who recently tested positive, there are two at Brewer High, two at Danville High, two at Danville-Neel Elementary, one at Cotaco School, one at Priceville Elementary and two at Priceville High. There are no recently reported cases of COVID-19 among remote students or employees.
Morgan County Schools declined to release quarantine data, so it’s unclear how many central office employees are in quarantine due to exposure. Elliott said there has been no impact to operations within the central office because employees are able to meet through Zoom and over the phone.
Additionally, Elliott said there’s no pre-defined number of cases or quarantines that would cause a school to move to all-virtual instruction as cases continue to rise in Morgan County.
“There’s no way to predict what may or may not happen with case numbers and how we’d react. We’re prepared to move to remote learning if need be, since we’ve been working remotely each Wednesday,” Elliott said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in Morgan County, increasing the seven-day average of new cases per day to 36. Decatur Morgan Hospital had 37 confirmed COVID-19 patients Tuesday, two below its all-time high in July. Five of the patients Tuesday were in intensive care, including three on ventilators. An additional seven patients were suspected of having the virus, but were awaiting test results.
The ADPH on Tuesday reported the deaths from COVID-19 of one Limestone County resident, bringing its death toll to 31, and one Lawrence County resident, bringing that county's death toll to 33. Thirty-five Morgan County residents have died of the disease.
