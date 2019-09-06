The Morgan County 911 director said her office is proceeding with caution as it implements a software program that will allow witnesses and victims to send precise locations, silent texts and live video from emergency scenes using their cellphones.
Jeanie Pharis said the software allows a 911 caller to accept a link from the dispatcher that will allow the caller’s phone to be used like a body cam or dash cam.
Morgan County 911 has partnered with Carbyne, an Israel-based call-handling platform company with offices in New York, to enhance expediting the response times in emergency situations.
Morgan 911 is the first in the state to introduce the program, and privacy concerns involving video of emergency scenes remain a question mark.
“States didn’t write their open records acts for addressing video because they didn’t necessarily foresee this coming," she said. "It will be treated in the same line as a body cam footage from a police officer or a dash cam from an emergency response vehicle.
"Those are all subject to open records. At this time, with the other agencies that have it, that hasn’t been challenged yet. There may be a need for some case law to be established for going forward with it. We want to make sure we are doing things properly before we get too extensive with the use.”
Carbyne Director of Communications Brett Trainor said the company has the ability to obscure or delete parts of video and texts to protect privacy.
“It’s treated the same way as a 911 call,” Trainor said. “We follow the guidance provided by our clients’ attorneys, regulators and compliance officers. Whatever is the most-strict guidance, we follow.”
Morgan 911 board attorney Julian Butler could not be reached for comment.
Pharis said videos and texts sent through the program are not kept on the caller’s cellphone.
“Your camera or phone doesn’t record it,” she said. “Once it’s disconnected, it’s gone. (The caller) doesn’t have to worry about big brother watching. It’s not going to be on someone’s phone to be shared on social media.”
Pharis said her dispatchers had a soft launch of the technology Aug. 19 but it hasn’t been needed to date.
“We’re wanting to initially use it on helping locate a person who is lost,” she said.
She said she will be showing the program to countywide first responders in a presentation next week.
John Stinson, president of Morgan County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, said he is excited about the new program.
“Seeing a video of a patient, and the 911 dispatcher having a better understanding of what’s going on with that patient, could easily save lives,” Stinson said. “It will also allow first responders to know if they’re going into a hostile situation or not.”
Trainor said the text program focuses on allowing people to send a message without being detected.
“It’s a browser-based silent text that’s worth its weight in gold,” he said. “There’s no notification tone. It’s about that kid hiding in a closet needing help.”
Sometimes videos might lag if the internet provider has slow speed where the call originates, he said.
Pharis is concerned about the adverse effects the emergency scene videos may have on the dispatchers.
“They have developed coping mechanisms dealing with calls but they haven’t been exposed to the videos they may actually see that the Carbyne software will deliver. The emotional and psychological well-being of the dispatchers is a concern with the video capability of the software," she said. "We have to make sure our 911 dispatchers are trained and prepared for what they might see.”
Trainor said Carbyne has 15 clients in a dozen states.
Pharis said the company is allowing Morgan 911 to implement the program free of charge for 12 months. She said the regular annual cost is $6,000 per console.
“Since we are the first county to use it, we will receive a six-month extension for each agency in the state that purchases the program. If we can get support from some of the surrounding counties, we can stretch out this software and it won’t cost the responders or citizens anything extra for using it," Pharis said.
She said the Morgan 911 board will reevaluate the program after 12 months and may have it installed on three of the 10 consoles in the Morgan communications center in the Flint area.
“This is Next Generation 911 with video capability,” Pharis said. “We’re looking at being ahead of the game. The future is here. We might as well be moving along with it and set the standard.”
