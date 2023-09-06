The Morgan County Commission will receive $1.7 million in Rebuild Alabama gas-tax funds for fiscal 2024 and plans to pave at least a section of seven roads for a total of 18.32 miles.
The roads, or portions of roads, to be resurfaced in fiscal 2024 are Lamon Drive, Hudson Road, Kirby Bridge Road, Danville Road, West Lacon Road, Rock Creek Road and Fields Road. Morgan County Engineer Greg Bodley said the roads to be resurfaced are chosen by each district’s commissioner.
“They each have an amount,” he said. “This year was $425,000, is what we were planning on per district, so they base their projects on that amount of money.”
Commissioner Jeff Clark’s District 1 will have three roads resurfaced and striped including all 0.9 miles of Lamon Drive at a cost of $100,000. Hudson Road will have 1.5 miles resurfaced and striped from Lamon Drive to Alabama 24 at a cost of $185,000. The same will be done for 1.2 miles of Kirby Bridge Road from Old Moulton Road to Kirby Bridge, for $140,000.
“They’re the ones next in line as far as how we look at them and rank them as far as needing to be resurfaced,” Clark said. “We’re repaving everything that’s in our district on Kirby Bridge Road.”
Clark said it has been about 10 years since the roads were resurfaced.
“It’s just to the point to where, if you don’t keep them resurfaced, they have a habit of the water infiltrating the base then you have base failures and it’s a lot more expensive to repair the road,” he said. “But these, we’ve got some bad spots coming up in it and we’ve had to repair them so it’s time to do a resurface on it. Maybe this will do it for another 10 or 15 years.”
The roads are well traveled, Clark said.
“They’re collector routes — Lamon (Drive) especially and Hudson (Road),” he said. "Most people that are going to Lawrence County, that’s the way they get to Gordon Terry Parkway; they’re pretty busy.”
Clark said he hopes citizens will bear with them.
“We ask that the people out there, just be patient while it’s going on,” he said. “Hopefully it won’t take them too long once they get started.”
Commissioner Randy Vest’s District 2 will have 2.92 miles of Danville Road resurfaced and striped from Ironman Road to Means Bridge at a cost of $425,000. He said it has been around 20 years since that section was resurfaced.
“We’ve had a few people call us about it wanting it to be resurfaced. We’ve had a few areas with potholes we’ve had to address and things over the last few years,” Vest said. “It’s one of the highest traffic count roads in the county.”
Vest said Danville Road runs across three districts and is 9 miles long.
“District 1 did theirs last year, so this will be connecting at the bridge to what they did from that point to Neel,” he said. “As we have more funds come in, we’ll take care of the section from Neel to (Alabama) 36 and (Alabama) 36 to District 3 going toward (Alabama) 157.”
All 8.3 miles of West Lacon Road in District 3 will have strip patching and paving done and cost $425,000. Rock Creek Road in District 4 will have 1.7 miles resurfaced and striped from Greasy Cove Road to Alabama 67 at a cost of $170,000. Also in District 4, 1.8 miles of Fields Road will be widened, resurfaced and striped at a cost of $255,000.
“In District 3, West Lacon (Road), they’re going to do spot repairs and patch paving on that road,” Bodley said. “Fields Road, they may do some road widening, depends on what they run into. Most of it is just resurfacing and striping.”
Besides the $1.7 million from Rebuild Alabama funds, Bodley said, the county will also receive $400,000 in Federal Aid Exchange Funds which is tied to Rebuild Alabama. He said it has not yet been determined which roads the FAEF will be used for.
Bodley said the fiscal 2023 paving is ongoing. Gum Pond Road and Frost Road in the Eva area have yet to be completed, he said. Bodley said they do not have a paving season but rather it is based on the weather.
“If we get a stretch in December that’s warm enough and they’re available, they have paved then,” he said. “It really just depends on the weather.”
Bodley said it can's be raining or too cold in order to pave.
“You have to have heat in the asphalt for it to compact,” he said. “You have temperature requirements for it to be delivered to the site. If it gets too cold, it does not produce a good road surface.”
The county does an annual bid for the resurfacing and striping, Bodley said, so the work will be performed by a contractor.
The Rebuild Alabama gas tax was approved in 2019 and incrementally increased from 6 cents the first year to 10 cents over a three-year period.
