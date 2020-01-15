The Morgan County Commission will spend $20,000 to promote participation in the U.S. census. That's more than Decatur, Lawrence County and Limestone County have committed to spend.
“It’ll be money well-spent,” Commission Chairman Ray Long said. “We’ll recoup that money several times over.”
The commission approved the expenditure from its contingency fund Tuesday.
The Alabama Counts 2020 Census Campaign said many Alabamians directly benefit from federal programs whose funding allocations are determined in part by census data. The state said the figure is about $1,600 per person.
Long said based on that figure, getting at least 15 Morgan County residents to fill out forms who otherwise might not have makes the county's investment worthwhile.
The 2020 U.S. census will be the first in which residents can respond online. The public will be sent paper census forms but can choose to respond online in March. Census Day is April 1.
While the county didn’t apply for state grant money to promote the census, Long said the commission wants to ensure the county and state receive every federal dollar they can.
According to the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, the state is one of a handful of states experiencing slower-than-average growth. That puts the state at risk for losing a seat in the House of Representatives. House districts are reconfigured every 10 years following a census count.
PARCA also said 16 federal programs use census information to disburse $590 billion in funds to state governments. Alabama received $7.6 billion from those federal programs in 2015, PARCA said.
With Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA building a plant in nearby Limestone County, Long said the timing of the census isn’t the best for the county.
“If we could pick and choose, we’d put it off a year until after Mazda Toyota with its 4,000 jobs start producing,” Long said. “But we don’t have that luxury. We just have to do our part to get the people to fill out those (census) forms. Filling out those forms helps the state. It means more dollars for the state, more highway funds, (Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs) grant money, more school money, more funding from TVA.”
Long said the current county population is about 120,000 and could grow to 140,000 in the next five years. “I’d like to think we will see 10 to 20% more growth. A key to our county is not have people move away,” he said. “With the Mazda Toyota and the other new companies that are coming in, young people now don’t have a reason to move away.”
He said most of the $20,000 will be spent printing fliers and posters. “We’re working with the school system, and every student will have a flier to take home to their parents to encourage them to fill out the forms,” he added.
City using grant
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the city applied for and received a $5,500 state grant to help promote the 2020 census.
The city’s initial project involved raising awareness of the census by decorating a tree in the “Enchanted Forest of Decatur” fundraiser at Founders Park on Bank Street.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said his county has spent about $1,000 so far and could likely spend about $5,000 on promoting the census. He said the county is printing some of fliers in house. “We’ll have banners up across the county reminding people to fill out their census forms,” he said.
He said the timing of the census isn’t great for Limestone either. He said even though about 40 of the state’s 67 counties are showing a decline in population, north Alabama bucks that trend.
He said the 2010 census had Limestone with 83,000 residents. “We’re projecting to have 100,000 to 105,000 in this census report,” Daly said. “And by the time the federal money from the census reaches us, we’ll likely be 10,000 ahead of that count. … We’re approving new subdivisions every (commission) meeting. We’re approving a 100 lots a month. The growth here has been amazing.”
In Lawrence County, Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said the county has formed a subcommittee to boost census returns. “We’ll be promoting it, but we don’t have any money to spend on it,” he said. “We’ll have some reminders when the time gets closer.”
In 2010, the U.S. Census Bureau data showed Lawrence County had 34,868 residents. On July 1, 2019, the bureau estimated Lawrence County’s population at 32,957. County officials point to the International Paper Courtland mill closing in March 2014 with at least 1,100 jobs lost.
The state has started a campaign called Alabama Counts!, and pledged $1.24 million toward increasing participation in the Census, according to PARCA. The state’s participation rate was 72 percent in 2010, compared to a national rate of 74 percent.
Last decade, the state ranked 23rd in population and in 2018, census estimates showed it fell to 24th behind South Carolina.
