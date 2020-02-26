Morgan County workers can no longer use county-issued credit cards during travel after the County Commission voted 4-0 Tuesday to follow a state attorney general's opinion on the matter.
Instead, the commissioners said, the county will issue cash advances to employees taking trips.
The commission’s new procedure provides cash for the traveling employee based on an estimated travel budget for the specific trip.
“We don’t want our employees to be out that money,” Commission Chairman Ray Long said. “We’ll advance them the money so they won’t have a hardship. And we’ll reimburse any money” not in the advance budget.
He said employees will keep their trip receipts and turn them in to the administrator’s office once they return. He said if the employee was overpaid the employee will pay back the additional money or it could be taken out of the employee’s pay check.
On Oct. 21, 2019, Attorney General Steve Marshall issued an opinion involving Coosa County that reads: “The County Commission may not provide individual credit cards to county officers and employees. The county is authorized to establish procedures allowing the county administrator to utilize a card to pay for authorized travel expenses of officers and employees.”
Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, said the attorney general’s opinion simply clarified a statute passed in 2013 that said only the county administrator was allowed to possess a county credit card and to pay for airfare and hotel expenses on the county credit card in advance.
Long said county department heads had county-issued credit cards. He said only about 30 of the 400 or so county employees travel on the job.
“The Department of Examiners and Public Accounts relies on AG opinions when conducting audits,” Brasfield said. “Counties can’t ignore this opinion.”
Long said conferences and training sessions, usually in the spring and summer, are the main reason employees have to travel.
The county handbook also was amended to read, “Morgan County will not consider as work time that time spent in travel away from home outside of regular working hours, unless it occurs in route on a plane, train, boat, bus or automobile. It is preferred for travel to take place during regular working hours.”
Long said that would allow employees to travel back home after hours and be reimbursed for their hours and mileage. Mileage is paid at 57½ cents per mile, a half-cent below the 2019 federal rate.
“If the meeting ends at 3:30 p.m., employees can ride home instead of spending another night,” he said. “We will pay them. They’re still on the clock.”
County employees receive $60 a day for meals on trips out of county with no more than three meals per day.
Long said the Sheriff’s Office uses money out of its discretionary fund for travel costs and is not affected by the change.
