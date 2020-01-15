The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect a single-lane closure Thursday on Interstate 65 northbound, north of Exit 318 (U.S. 31) at Lacon, for pavement repair.
Weather permitting, crews will work from about 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. The northbound outside lane and shoulder will be closed.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution, reduce speed and be prepared to merge.
